LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss died after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017, LEX18 reported Tuesday.
Morriss came to Lexington as an offensive line coach in 1997 and was named interim coach in 2001. The Wildcats had a 2-9 season that year, but Morris got things turned around the next year with a 7-5 season, including wins over Louisville and Indiana.
The Wildcats weren't eligible for a bowl that year though, due to recruiting violations by Hal Mumme's staff in 1997.
He then left for Baylor but later returned to Lexington to help coach at Lexington Christian Academy.
Funeral services are still pending.
