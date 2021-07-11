LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trey Sweeney, a former standout at St. Xavier High School, was the 20th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night, selected by the New York Yankees.
Sweeney, who experienced a growth spurt late in high school career, wound up at Eastern Illinois University, his only NCAA Division offer. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound shortstop batted .382 with 10 doubles, 14 home runs, 52 runs and a .712 slugging percentage in 48 games this past season.
"It's absolutely surreal," Sweeney told MLB Network. "It's something I've dreamed about since I was a little kid. I've been watching this every year on TV and to be in this position is unbelievable."
Sweeney was one of only eight players invited to the Draft in Denver, where he watched with his family.
"They mean everything to me," he said. "So many sacrifices to get into this position. I'm so glad to share this experience with them. . . . And it feels awesome, great to put this iconic logo on my chest and on my head. And I'm just thankful. Let's get to work."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.