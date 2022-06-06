LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known former Louisville Cardinal now in the WNBA stunned spectators Sunday with an amazing half-court shot at the buzzer.
Dana Evans, who now plays for the Chicago Sky, was given the ball with less than a second left in the third quarter, so she launched it from half court. The ball banked off the backboard and fell right into the basket, giving the Sky a 67-56 lead against the Washington Mystics going into the fourth quarter.
Sky ended up beating the Mystics, 91-82.
Evans, who played guard for Jeff Walz at the University of Louisville, was the 13th pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2021 WNBA Draft. She was traded to the Sky during her rookie year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.