LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville football team's flight path this season has been lose one, win one, lose one, win one.
The Cards are primed to alter that narrative and earn their first winning record of the 2022 season with back-to-back road games against Boston College (this Saturday) and Virginia (Oct. 8).
The Cards should be favored in both games, as neither the Eagles nor the Cavaliers have a winning record. Neither has won an Atlantic Coast Conference game.
Here is how to watch:
TIME: Saturday, noon; Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN: TV — ACC Network (Chris Cotter, play by play; Mark Herzlich, analyst; Lericia Harris, sidelines). RADIO — Louisville Radio Network, 93.9 FM (Paul Rogers, play by play; Jody Demling, analyst; Preston Brown, sidelines).
THE LINE: Point spread — Louisville favored by 15 1/2 points; Over/Under total points — 51. Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
THE LAST TIME: Louisville defeated BC, 28-14, last season at Cardinal Stadium as quarterback Malik Cunningham ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns.
THE SERIES: Although the Cards have won the last two games, the Eagles lead series, 8-6.
THE RECORDS: After beating USF last week, Louisville improved to 2-2. The Cards are 0-2 in the ACC. BC is 1-3 and the Eagles' only victory came against FCS opponent, Maine. Both teams lost to Florida State: Louisville, 35-31 and BC, 44-14. BC is also 0-2 in league play meaning the loser of this game will drop into last place in the Atlantic Division.
SOCIAL MEDIA:
This week’s battle armor 🤝 #GoCards pic.twitter.com/pdeiAIWKwi— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) September 29, 2022
PLAYER TO WATCH LOUISVILLE: Outside linebacker Ben Perry, a redshirt freshman, has enjoyed an increased role, starting three of the Cards' four games. In fact, the program brought Perry to its weekly Tuesday media availability this week. Perry had eight tackles against Syracuse and seven against Florida State.
PLAYER TO WATCH BOSTON COLLEGE: Former Notre Dame top recruit Phil Jurkovec has struggled this season as the BC quarterback. Jurkovec ranks 10th in the ACC in passing yards per game, at 210, while throwing five interceptions and seven touchdown passes. Jurkovec has thrown at least one interception in five of his last six games.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: Louisville ranks second in the ACC (to Florida State) in rushing offense, averaging 224.5 per game. Boston College ranks 11th in rushing defense, allowing 156 yards per game. Cards defensive lineman Yaya Diaby leads the ACC with 4 1/2 sacks while teammate Ashton Gillette has three in only three games. Cunningham is the eighth QB in NCAA history to pass for more than 8,000 yards and run for more than 3,000. Alumni Stadium has a listed capacity of 44,500. BC has announced crowds of 35,048 and 34,325 for its first two home games against Rutgers and Maine. BC receiver Zay Flowers leads the ACC with 29 receptions, although his per catch average is 11.4 yards. Flowers had four catches for 43 yards against the Cards last season.
THE QUOTE: Boston College coach Jeff Hafley gave credit to the Louisville defense: "They're very aggressive. They get down in the box. Like I said, there are going to be some times when it looks like cover zero (no deep safeties). ... There's no one in the middle sometimes."
THE PICK: Louisville 34, BC 14.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.