LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With just four games remaining in the regular season, the University of Louisville men's basketball team looks to hang onto its slim lead atop the Atlantic Coast Conference against visiting North Carolina.
The No. 11 Cards (22-5, 13-3 ACC) are a 10-point favorite over the Tar Heels (10-16, 3-12), who enter Saturday's contest riding a six-game losing streak to ACC opponents. Unlike years past, coach Roy Williams' team sits in dead last in the conference standings despite starting the season ranked No. 9 by the Associated Press.
After dropping back-to-back games against Georgia Tech and Clemson, however, Louisville players preached the importance of not overlooking their opponents.
"They're still North Carolina at the end of the day," Louisville freshman David Johnson said. "... We know they're really good regardless of what their record is."
"I know our guys will be up for it," coach Chris Mack added. "They've got a program everybody in the country can identify with. They know what North Carolina basketball stands for."
How to watch Louisville basketball vs. North Carolina:
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, Ky.)
TV: ESPN (Karl Ravech, play-by-play; Jimmy Dykes, analyst)
Radio: WKRD (790 AM); Sirius channel 84, XM 84, Internet 84; Compass Media Networks
Player to watch: Cole Anthony (freshman guard)
Mack called Anthony "one of the best athletes in his position in the entire country." The freshman from New York City is averaging 19.5 points in 34.3 minutes per game, including 23 in UNC's loss to Notre Dame on Monday.
Look for Anthony to lead the Tar Heels' fast-paced offensive attack.
"They're gonna run the ball down your throat — or attempt to," Mack said. "They're gonna post it every chance they get; and they're gonna offensive rebound like madmen.
"We don't worry about what they're coming in on (or) what they're trying to do," he added, "we just have to be ready for a team that has a history of excellence."
Conference race:
Louisville holds a half-game lead on No. 6 Duke and No. 8 Florida State. The Blue Devils host Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. Saturday, while the Seminoles travel to N.C. State for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
