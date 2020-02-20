CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WDRB) — Will Jay Scrubb play for the Cardinals or not?
That is a question being pondered by Louisville fans about the top recruit in the 2020 signing class. Scrubb, a junior college All-American, won't make that decision until his second season at John A. Logan College comes to an end.
Scrubb is averaging 20.2 points a game this season and hopes to lead the Volunteers deep into the NJCAA Basketball Tournament in March. The 6-foot, 6-inch Trinity High School grad signed with Louisville in November but has expressed interest in going straight to the NBA.
Scouts from the pros have reciprocated the interest. Representatives from 29 NBA teams have visited Scrubb this season, and he is listed as a second-round choice in several mock drafts.
"I just try to focus on the season," Scrubb said of his pending decision. "I'm committed to Louisville right now. That's what I'm looking forward to. When the season ends, if the NBA is an option, me and my family will talk about that. For right now, it's all about finishing the Logan season for me."
"He will know if the timing's right; it's his decision," added Kyle Smithpeters, Scrubb's coach at John A. Logan. "I couldn't fathom a more and special situation than a kid growing up in Louisville, being from Louisville and getting to play at Louisville. Those are just very special situations that just don't come around very often, and I think — deep down — Jay understands that."
Smithpeters actually played with the last Louisville-area player in a position similar to Scrubb's: Donta Smith, who starred at Oldham County High School before heading to Southeastern Illinois Junior College. Smith signed with U of L but opted to go straight to the NBA and was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks early in the second round of the 2004 draft. Smith is still playing overseas and had some advice for Scrubb when the two met over the summer.
"Just like stay focused; don't let anybody rush me into a decision," Scrubb recalled. "Make the decision that's best for me."
"It's a very valuable lesson for Jay," Smithpeters said of Scrubb getting to meet Smith. "Things you can do — what things you maybe shouldn't do — and how things can turn out."
Scrubb said he watches Louisville whenever he can and tries to picture ways in which he could help the team.
He is also part of a group text with former Trinity teammate David Johnson, a freshman who got his first start for the Cards on Wednesday against Syracuse.
"Every day I try to talk to my man," Scrubb said of his relationship with Johnson. "We communicate on the daily."
When asked if Johnson is one of many trying to persuade him to join the Cardinals, Scrubb said, "He's not pimping me at all. He's saying, whatever I want to do, if the opportunity is there, take it. But he would love for me to be at Louisville."
Johnson is likely not alone in that sentiment.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.