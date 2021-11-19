LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is how you schedule for success: Kentucky will complete its home season Saturday afternoon by playing its third non-conference game. The opponent will be New Mexico State.
The combined record of UK’s three non-conference opponents is 11-19: Louisiana 4-6; FCS Chattanooga 6-4 and NMSU 1-9.
The Aggies have been outscored by an average of 19.1 points over 10 games, losing their last four games by an average of 32.4 points.
New Mexico State’s only victory this season was by eight points over South Carolina State, an FCS program.
This game will be a perfect opportunity for UK head coach Mark Stoops to rest his regulars, give playing time to his reserves and get Kentucky ready for its season finale at Louisville on Nov. 27.
The game time for the UK-U of L game has not been set, but an announcement is expected Saturday evening.
TIME: Saturday, Noon; Kroger Field, Lexington.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN: TV — SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play by play; Matt Stinchcomb, analyst; Tera Talmadge, sideline); RADIO — UK Radio Network (Tom Leach, play by play; Jeff Piecoro, analyst; Dick Gabriel, sideline).
THE LINE: Point spread favors Kentucky by 36; Over/under total points is 60.
THE LAST TIME: Kentucky 62, New Mexico State 42 in 2016.
THE SERIES: This will be the second times the Aggies and Wildcats have played.
THE RECORDS: Kentucky is 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Confernnce, assured of finishing second in the East Division. New Mexico State is 1-9 and has lost 7 games by at least two touchdowns, including a 59-3 beatdown at Alabama last weekend.
PLAYER TO WATCH NEW MEXICO STATE: Jonah Johnson, the Aggies’ first-year quarterback, has averaged more than 41 passing attempts per game. But Johnson has completed only 57.8% of his throws with seven interceptions and eight touchdowns.
PLAYER TO WATCH KENTUCKY: Beau Allen, Kentucky quarterback. This one figures to be decided quickly, so it will be a great opportunity for the Wildcats to get snaps for Allen, the backup quarterback. Allen has not played since the season opener against Louisiana-Monroe, when he completed four of seven passes for 52 yards.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: New Mexico State coach Doug Martin is a native of Tennessee, but he played quarterback for the Wildcats for Fran Curci and Jerry Claiborne from 1981-84 and then served as a graduate assistant for the Wildcats for two seasons. Martin has been the head coach at NMSU since 2013, with a record of 24-73. UK will try to extend its non-conference winning streak to 14 games, the second-longest in the nation. UK will honor 22 seniors during a pre-game ceremony. UK receiver Wan’Dale Robinson ranks second in the SEC and eighth in the nation while averaging 7.7 receptions per game.
THE QUOTE: Martin, discussing his emotions about bringing his team to Kentucky, in an interview with Jason Groves of the Los Cruces Sun News:
"This game is about our players, but I have very special feelings about Kentucky. I met Vicki, my wife there as a freshman. She's from Lexington and has a sister who lives there. There are a lot of guys I played with that I stay in touch with. Those things are always great.
"I'm a proud alum. I played for one of the great coaches ( College Football Hall of Fame coach Jerry Claiborne) in college football. He doesn't get a lot of credit for being as good of a coach as he was. He was a great mentor and a guy I was really close to for the rest of his life."
THE PICK: Kentucky 49, New Mexico State 10.
