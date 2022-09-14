LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is a game when Kentucky will have to bring its own energy. There won’t be any reasons to burn couches if the Wildcats improve to 3-0 on Saturday by defeating Youngstown State.
Yes, the Penguins are 2-0 but they have beaten teams nobody talks about.
Yes, they are ranked, but two of the teams they are ranked behind are Kennesaw State and Fordham.
Yes, Youngstown State has won four national titles but they were at the FCS level and the last one came in 1997, when it was known as Division I-AA.
This is one of those games where Kentucky will write a guarantee check to help fund the Youngstown State football program, and the Penguins are expected to leave town with a defeat.
TIME: Saturday, Noon; Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
WHERE TO WATCH/LISTEN: TV — SEC Network (Dave Neal, play by play; Deuce McAlister, analyst; Andraya Carter, sidelines; RADIO — UK Radio Network, 840 AM WHAS (Tom Leach, play by play; Jeff Piecoro, analyst; Dick Gabriel, sidelines).
THE LINE: Point Spread — Kentucky by 25 1/2; Over/under total points 54 1/2.
THE LAST TIME: The programs have never played.
THE RECORDS: Kentucky is 2-0, ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 with victories over Miami (Ohio) and Florida. Youngstown State has defeated Duquesne and Dayton by a combined margin of 80-30. The Penguins are ranked No. 23 in the FCS Coaches Poll.
PLAYER TO WATCH YOUNGSTOWN STATE: Quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw set a school record by throwing five touchdown passes in a 49-16 victory against Dayton last weekend. Crenshaw is 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 221 pounds. He was voted freshman of the year in the FCS Missouri Valley Conference last season when he passed for 791 yards and ran for 599. He grew up in Pickerington, Ohio, an eastern suburb of Columbus.
PLAYER TO WATCH KENTUCKY: Dane Key ranks first in the Southeastern Conference and third in the nation among freshman receivers at 68 yards per game. Key has scored a touchdown in both UK games and contributed 83 yards on three catches in the victory over Florida.
SIDELINE STORYLINES: With back-to-back home games against Youngstown State and Northern Illinois, Kentucky is primed for a 4-0 start before its next SEC game, Oct. 1 at No. 20 Ole Miss. Youngstown gained 17 spots in the FCS coaches poll, climbing over Eastern Kentucky and Samford to earn its No. 23 ranking. The game will be the program’s first against an SEC opponent. Former UK receiver Bryce Oliver excelled for the Penguins with 10 catches for a pair of touchdowns against Duquesne and Dayton. Led by head coach Mark Stoops, the Wildcats have seven players and coaches from the Youngstown area.
THE QUOTE: Youngstown State coach Doug Phillips about the opportunity to play Kentucky:
"Do I know (my players) get excited? Yeah, they get excited for any game. You only get 11 guaranteed games. But the excitement for them to be able to be on a national stage, playing a team that’s ranked in the top 10, yeah, that’s exciting for them. But each and every week someone says, ‘Are you ever in awe?’ I’m in awe every game. I’m in awe in the Ice Castle (Youngstown’s home field). We get to do this. … For me this is awe-inspiring every Saturday."
THE PICK: Kentucky 34, Youngstown State 10.
