LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- PGA Tour pro Justin Thomas used an off week on his schedule to return to Louisville for a couple of days, playing a host role on the golf course he grew up playing.
The St. Xavier grad is hosting the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing Country Club. The event is part of the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and is now in it's 8th year. It draws top 18-and-under players from all over the country.
Thomas grew up playing on the AJGA, so this event in his home always stirs great memories.
"I grew up here, I've got a lot of great memories," said Thomas. "I spent a lot of time on this range and that chipping green. This is where I taught myself a lot of stuff, so yeah, it brings back a lot of great memories. Just going over to the pool house for mozzarella sticks in the middle of the day or whatever it may be. I've had a lot of great rounds with a lot of great friends and just enjoying it."
The event has been very successful over the years evidenced in part by the number of awards it has received. It just got the Junior-Am Fundraising Award, Charitable Giving Award and Social Media Award for 2022. That's the most awards won by the event in one year, and it has now won 10 AJGA tournament awards since its inception in 2016.
"These awards are a direct result of our sponsors, our committee, and the Big Spring membership and staff, embracing the Justin Thomas Jr. Championship," said Tournament Chairman and Justin's coach and father, Mike Thomas. "The awards acknowledge the commitment of everyone involved, including the AJGA staff, on making this tournament a great success. Our goal from day one was to have the best junior golf event in the country, and while these awards confirm their efforts, we will continue to improve and make this an event that every junior golfer strives to participate in. It is rewarding to see the monies raised benefit many charities, including junior golfers, in our community."
Justin Thomas spent time taking pictures and signing autographs for many of the junior players. He and Mike also had a question and answer session.
The event is 54-holes, starting Friday and running through Sunday.
