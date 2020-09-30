SPARTA, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on NASCAR's schedule, the racetrack said Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR's announcement of venues and dates for next year.
Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR's Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. Its last NASCAR race was this past July.
"We're disappointed the Bluegrass State is not on NASCAR's schedule," Kentucky Speedway executive vice president and general manager Mark Semindinger said Tuesday night.
Semindinger said in a statement that this is not easy, but the track will look to the future.
"This has been a tough year for so many, but there are still wild adventures ahead. We will evolve into a multi-use rental complex and also seek additional entrepreneurial prospects." He added, "Kentucky Speedway is open for business, and we have the potential to host special events, commercial television production, music festivals, other racing series and stand-alone RV rallies and camping events. Change is sometimes hard, but I'm looking forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead for our facility."
Connie Maddox, who said it's a family tradition to pack up their camper and go watch the races, was upset at the news.
"They thought this was gonna be something they could do as a family," she said. "Some of them, from the time they were toddlers, have been coming and now here they are in college, and they've lost the race."
The track's popularity led to a boom in businesses around Sparta and caused multiple-hour-long traffic delays on Interstate 71 for years.
Gary Bates said he was caught in the first delay in 2011 when traveling to Louisville for work.
"I took me about 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 hours to get through, but I was so excited, because I know they had worked so hard to get this going," Bates said. "I was just really excited for the fans."
The question on the mind's of many in the community, "What will happen now?"
"I think it's terrible," Bates said. "I would hope there would be enough pressure to bring it back, because it was built for that."
"The economy is really going to suffer. That was a big draw for this area," Maddox added. "I hope that there's something they can do to get it back."
Gallatin County Judge Executive Ryan Morris estimates 20-30 workers from the track will lose their jobs. The track's last NASCAR race was this past July.
The 1.5-mile track opened in 2000. Semindinger said it would look to host other racing series, special events and music festivals.
After 20 years, #NASCAR will no longer race at Kentucky Speedway. Community members tell me the loss will be a big blow to the small town’s economy. One worker says the loss means he’ll be losing his job tomorrow, after 21 years at the track. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/9r9gqu19S8— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) September 30, 2020
The Kentucky Speedway is asking fans to fill out a ticket exchange form on its website, if you bought tickets for 2021 NASCAR events. The credits can be used at other Speedway Motorsports facility, including Atlanta, Bristol, Charlotte, Las Vegas, New Hampshire, Sonoma Raceway, or Texas Motor Speedways.
