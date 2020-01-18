LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine got 20 points from senior Ben Weyer and 19 from Sophomore Pedro Bradshaw as they won at Lindenwood 65-56 to remain unbeaten.
Weyer hit 8-of-10 shots from the field, including 4-of-5 three-pointers and Bradshaw made 8-of-9 field goal attempts. The top-ranked Knights had a four-point lead at halftime and then used a 22-6 burst to take control in the second half to run their record to 14-0, 6-0 in the GLVC.
"I thought the first 16 minutes of the second half we were tremendous," said Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport. "I didn't like the way we finished the game...but we shoot 55.6 in the second half and hold them to 33 percent, and they can really score the ball."
Senior forward Alex Cook struggled from the field but led the team with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.
Bellarmine plays its third game in five days when they host 23rd-ranked Indianapolis Monday at 8:00 pm at Knights Hall.