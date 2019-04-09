LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ashton Hagans will be back for his sophomore season at Kentucky. The point guard from Covington, Ga., will not enter his name in the 2019 NBA Draft.
“We had a great season this year, but I want more,” Hagans said. “I know I’ve only scratched the surface with my game, and there’s so much more I want to accomplish at Kentucky. Coach Cal and the staff have challenged me since day one, and I know with another season at UK, we can chase some special things with the same mindset. I can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers.”
Hagans gave the Wildcats a major spark on both ends of the floor when he took over the starting role in December and January, but he had his ups and downs throughout the rest of the season. He averaged 7 points a game and led the team with 160 assists and 61 steals. Hagans was named co-defensive player of the year in the SEC.
“I had a great meeting with Ashton,” UK head coach John Calipari said in a statement. “He had a wonderful season, but he’s not satisfied. He said his desire was to come back and continue to grow and do some special things at Kentucky. That’s all I needed to hear. He’s ready for the challenge, and I’m all in with him.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.