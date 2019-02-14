LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last time the Bellarmine men had a home game, the fans saw something they hadn't seen in years at Knights Hall. The home team losing a game. A streak of 67 straight wins at home ended at the hands of Southern Indiana. The new win streak is now one.
An injury-depleted Knights team built a 13-point halftime lead and defeated Illinois-Springfield 73-65. They were without a pair of starters, Chivarsky Corbett and Daniel Ramser, both still out with injuries.
Ben Weyer hit four shots from beyond the arc in the first half and finished 5-of-11 from deep for a game-high 23 points to go with 9 rebounds. Adam Eberhard, who has been bothered by a back injury in recent weeks had 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Alex Cook had 13 points and 9 boards and Freshman Dylan Penn scored 12 off the bench on 3-for-3 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line. The visitors were led by Vince Walker with 16 points.
Bellarmine (19-3, 10-3 in the GLVC) continues with the second of four straight at home Saturday when they get a visit from McKendree. It's a 3:15 start at Knights Hall.
