LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to take a lead with four seconds left then saw Truman State guard Turner Scott hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the visitors a 61-60 win at a stunned Knights Hall on Thursday night.
It was the sixth loss in eight games for Bellarmine. All of them have been very close with two going into overtime and four being decided on late three-pointers. The Knights are now 16-6 on the season and 9-6 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. After spending much of this season as the nation's top-ranked team, they've dropped out of the top 25 for the first time since 2014.
Bellarmine was led by Senior Alex Cook with 19 points six rebounds. Ethan Claycomb hit 4-6 from deep for 14 points, and C.J Fleming made 4-7 from outside the arc for 12 points.
Truman State (17-6, 13-2) was led by Scott and Brodric Thomas with 18 points apiece. Big man Cade McKnight added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
A Cook lay-up off an assist from Dylan Penn put the Knights up 60-58 with :04 left, just enough time for Scott to take the inbounds pass and hit from just inside the half-court logo.
The Knights are home Saturday at 3:15 p.m. against Quincy as they look to end a three-game slide.
