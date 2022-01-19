LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A leak in the roof at the KFC Yum! Center delayed the start of the University of Louisville men’s basketball game against Boston College Wednesday evening.
Team managers detected the leak around 6 p.m., about an hour before tip-off.
Eric Granger, General Manager of the KFC Yum! Center, told WDRB’s Rick Bozich the leak was caused by a small tear in the roof’s membrane. He speculated it probably happened because of a change in temperature.
The roof was eventually repaired. An extra U of L student manager will be stationed at the north end of the basketball court to watch for any water that may appear.
Roof at KFC Yum! Center was patched. An extra student manager will be parked by the north goal to make certain there is no water on the court. Leak was detected at 6 pm by managers pic.twitter.com/kvnPForQqG— rickbozich (@rickbozich) January 20, 2022
Granger said the leak was not caused by recent renovations at the arena.
During the delay, players from both UofL and Boston College shared the practice gymnasium at the arena.
Boston College officials said they wanted to play the game but requested a 45 minute warmup period. The game was scheduled to tip-off around 8:17 p.m.
Bozich said the arena DJ spun the classics, like Prince’s "Purple Rain" and Elvis’ "Kentucky Rain," during the delay.
They’re playing “Kentucky Rain,” as they assess the leaky roof at the KFC Yum Center. pic.twitter.com/4e6jsl9TQy— rickbozich (@rickbozich) January 19, 2022
