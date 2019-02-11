LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – First year University of Louisville head football coach stepped onto the Trager Center turf Monday for his first practice with the Cardinals.
“First of all, it was awesome to be out on the football field finally with these guys and just to be around them,” Satterfield said after the practice. “This is an eager team. It’s a bunch of guys that are hungry and eager to get out on the football field and learn from all our coaches and everybody that’s involved about what we’re wanting.”
Players say there’s a different vibe around the team with the new regime in place.
“It’s a lot more positive,” junior wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick said. “Taking steps forward, not living in the past. I’m excited for the future, I’m excited for what’s going on around here and the atmosphere is changing around here dramatically.”
Satterfield says there’s plenty to work on, but he’s optimistic about where his team is right now. As far as when he will start game planning for the Sept. 2 opener against Notre Dame at Cardinal Stadium?
“Probably about ten days before we play them. We’re going to be on ‘us,’” Satterfield said. “We’re going to be worried about how good can WE get.”
Spring practice wraps up with the Red-White game on March 7.
