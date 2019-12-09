LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz is the winner of the 2019 USA Basketball National Coach of the Year award.
Walz led Team USA to a 7-0 record and a gold medal in the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand in
"It definitely an honor," Walz said. "And also, it shows what type of staff we had. I was very fortunate to be able to work with Cori (Close) and Natasha (Adair) the past two years. And then the players, obviously you don't get such an award without having an outstanding staff and a good team."
Walz’s team won by average of more than 25 points per game en route to the championship. University of Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard was an all-tournament selection.
Kansas State men’s coach Bruce Weber is a co-winner of the award after leading the USA U19 squad to a gold medal.
According to a release from U of L, USA Basketball has awarded it National Coach of the Year honor since 1996 to coaches who “made a significant impact on the success of individual athlete and team performance at the highest levels of competition in a manner consistent with the highest ethical, professional and moral standards.”
