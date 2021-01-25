LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just as players get ready to report to Louisville for preseason training, Louisville City FC announced some unfortunate injury news.
Midfielder Elijah Wydner will miss significant time after suffering a leg injury at a youth academy showcase in Orlando over the weekend. He was representing the club at the time of the injury, which will require further evaluation back in Louisville.
The 17-year-old from Oldham County made history in 2019, signing the club's first Academy contract. He followed that up with a pro contract in December while he continued to train with LouCity's U-19 academy team.
“We will support Elijah and his family in every way possible as he goes through the process of recovering from this unfortunate injury,” said John Hackworth, LouCity’s head coach and sporting director. “Elijah is strong, and this experience will only make him stronger.”
Wydner saw the field multiple times in 2020 which helped him earn that pro contract. He was expected to take on an expanded role with the USL team in 2021.
