LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Josh Wynder, a 17-year-old Louisville native and center back for Louisville City Football Club, has been called up to the U.S. Men's National Team.
He'll be the youngest member of the 23-man squad in training for the Allstate Continental Clásico on April 19 against Mexico. The game will be televised at 10 p.m. by TBS, Telemundo and and Universe. Streaming will be provided by HBO Max and Peacock.
"It’s an honor to be called up to the senior national team," Wynder said. "It’s another step toward my goals. I’m excited to get to camp, learn and continue growing as a player."
If he were to see action in that competition, he would join former LouCity FC defender Jonathan Gomez, who appeared for the USMNT in a December 2021 friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina, as the only U.S.-based non-Major League Soccer players to appear on the national team since Miguel Ibarra in in 2015.
Wynder previously received call-ups to the U.S. U-19 and U-20 youth national teams within the last year. Following USMNT camp, his next stop could be the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in May.
In his most recent LouCity start, last Saturday against Detroit City FC, he won all 10 of his duels — seven on the ground, three aerial — and led LouCity with four clearances in a shutout victory.
Wynder will leave for USMNT camp after Saturday’s game against San Antonio FC, a rematch of the 2022 USL Championship Final starting at 7:30 p.m. inside Lynn Family Stadium.
