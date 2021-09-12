LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC extended its lead in the USL’s Eastern Conference Central Division Sunday night, but not by as many points as the club would have liked.
LouCity battled OKC Energy to a 1-1 draw on the road, giving the Boys in Purple a four-point lead over Birmingham in the division. A win would have made it a six-point advantage with nine games left in the regular season.
“It’s frustrating to only get a point. I was proud of the effort from the group,” said head coach Danny Cruz. “We limited (OKC) to four shots collectively…I think we created enough chances to win the game, but ultimately, I’m frustrated coming away with only a point.”
OKC Energy struck first in the 25th minute with Zach Ellis-Hayden’s goal. In first half stoppage time, LouCity’s Paolo DelPiccolo scored the equalizer. Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second half.
“I feel very disappointed and very mad at the result,” said DelPiccolo. “This is how the league goes. This is Louisville City. We can’t be happy with a draw.”
With a 13-5-5 record, LouCity continues its string of road trips with a visit to Indy Eleven Saturday night. LouCity lost to Indy 2-1 in May at Lynn Family Stadium and played to a 3-3 draw at home in June.
