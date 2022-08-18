LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith is teaming up with adidas for a new pair of shoes.
The junior posted pictures on social media showing off the Ultraboost 1.0 Louisville shoes. They have the Cardinals' colors and a tag that says "The Ville."
Details ✨ New heat for #theville. ❤️🔥Get early access to the @adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Louisville colorway: https://t.co/SoTsPiqhEu #createdwithadidas #gocards pic.twitter.com/fQpmsWiW8t— HVL (@haileyvanlith) August 15, 2022
The shoes aren't available just yet, but fans can sign up online for early access.
Van Lith got an early start in the name, image, likeness era, already partnering with companies like Dick's Sporting Goods and JCPenney. She is among the first group of 15 female college athletes signed as brand representatives by adidas and the only basketball player.
