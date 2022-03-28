LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville women’s basketball team has talked boldly about its goal this season — win a national championship.
Admire and respect the boldness. The Cards are one of four teams remaining that can win the 2022 national title. They earned their spot Monday night by defeating Michigan, 62-50, in the championship game of the Wichita (Kansas) Regional.
The Cards scored the game's final 10 points while forcing the Wolverines to miss their last 8 shots and turn the ball over five times in the final 5 minutes and 42 seconds.
"It's fantastic," said U of L head coach Jeff Walz, through tears after the game. "We had every opportunity to fold, but we didn't. I've got a great group of kids who fought all year."
Hailey Van Lith led the Cards with 22 points, her fourth consecutive 20-point game in the tournament. Chelsie Hall had 15, 13 in the first half.
And don’t overlook Olivia Cochran. Her basket ended a 5-minute U of L scoring drought to give the Cards a 54-50 lead.
Cochran followed that play by drawing a charge on Michigan all-American Naz Hillmon and then she scored again on the Cards’ next possession. Cochran wasn't finished, scoring again on a layup as Louisville knifed through Michigan's full-court press.
Cochran did that while wearing a mask to protect a bruise under her left eye.
"We're not done yet," Van Lith said. "We've still got more work to do. I just want to win. I want to do anything to win."
The Cards (29-4) will play No. 1 South Carolina in the opening game of the national semifinals Friday night at 7 p.m. in the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. South Carolina has been ranked No. 1 all season, losing only two games -- by 1 point to Missouri and by 2 to Kentucky.
Stanford and Connecticut will play in the other semifinal. The national championship game will follow Sunday night.
Louisville will be the only team in Minneapolis that has not won a women’s national title. It will be the Cards’ fourth Final Four appearance, a trip that Walz also made with his program in 2009, 2013 and 2018.
Connecticut has won 11 championships and the Huskies will be appearing in their 14th consecutive Final Four. Stanford has won three titles, including last season. South Carolina won its only title in 2017.
Defense carried the Cards in the opening quarter. Michigan missed its first eight field goal attempts as Louisville surged to a 6-0 lead in the first five minutes.
Then the Wolverines could not miss, making their next five shots to move ahead of Louisville, 13-12.
Excellent three-point shooting helped carry Louisville to a 30-27 halftime lead. The Cards made half of their 10 shots from distance. Chelsie Hall made all three of her attempts.
Louisville increased the pressure on the Wolverines in the third quarter as the Cards made four of their first five shots to move ahead, 38-31. In fact, a jumper by Lith gave Louisville its largest lead, 43-34, with 2:46 left in the quarter.
But the Cards’ aggressive defense created problems. They were whistled for six fouls in the third quarter, which enabled Michigan to make nine of 12 free throws and cut the Cards’ lead to 45-43 with 10 minutes to play.
Louisville led 52-45 in the fourth quarter until they went more than five minutes without a point. That’s when Cochran took over — and powered the Cards into the Final Four.
