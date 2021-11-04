LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Making the playoffs has never been the goal for Louisville City FC. The club's social media is using #OurTime to describe November.
And with good reason.
In six years of existence, the club has two USL titles, and it's never finished worse than Eastern Conference runner-up. That's at least the final four every year they've been around in a league with about 30 teams.
"Ultimately, it's not a new experience for them," Louisville City head coach Danny Cruz said. "And when you talk about playoffs and what it takes to lift a trophy, having guys that have been there and have done it — I think there's real value to that."
"We're a group that has high standards and high expectations," midfielder and captain Paolo DelPiccolo said. "And to get to those standards and expectations, you have to perform well at this time. So it's a responsibility we like and it's just a fun time of year."
They're preparing for a Miami FC team they haven't played this year, a team that has three former Louisville City players from the two championship teams in Speedy Williams, Paco Craig and Richard Ballard.
"They're great guys, and I have a ton of respect for those guys," DelPiccolo said. "So it will be fun to see them again."
Cruz said Miami is similar to the Birmingham team that Louisville City just beat 1-0 Saturday to claim the Central Division title.
"We've been looking at it for about a month, the different opponents we could see and different scouts," Cruz said. "So looking forward to doing it in front of our fans in a beautiful stadium, and certainly, Saturday can't come soon enough."
The playoff push begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium. A win would guarantee Louisville City a second home game the following weekend.
