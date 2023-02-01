LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC will have some international competition coming to town this summer.
LouCity will host its first-ever international friendly against FC Kaiserslautern on Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. Kaiserslautern, a German club, is a member of the 2 Bundesliga. The club is a candidate for promotion back to the higher-division Bundesliga at the 2022-23 season's halfway point.
Der #FCK hat den zweiten Testspielgegner im Rahmen seines Trainingslagers in den Vereinigten Staaten gefunden. Am Mittwoch, 21. Juni 2023, treten die Roten Teufel beim @loucityfc aus der USL Championship an: https://t.co/u5l268dpMJ #Betze 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Nty64j74lM— 1. FC Kaiserslautern (@Rote_Teufel) February 1, 2023
Since it was founded in 1900, Kaiserslautern won numerous top-level titles.
"FC Kaiserslautern is a name I certainly know, and I'm sure most of our locker room does, as a club with great history," said LouCity's head coach, Danny Cruz. "It's exciting to welcome this type of competition to Lynn Family Stadium. Given our facilities and Louisville's reputation as a welcoming town, we intend to put ourselves on the map for more international clubs to visit in the future."
While LouCity season ticket members will receive emailed communication on the first right to tickets, the general public can purchase single-game tickets on Feb. 28. Anyone who buys tickets to the international friendly will receive a discount to any other friendlies scheduled by LouCity this year.
According to a news release, LouCity plans to explore more opportunities with international competition this year.
