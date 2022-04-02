LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC worked for a scoreless draw against Birmingham Legion FC after playing a man down for a majority of the match on Saturday.
After a red card in the 42nd minute, LouCity played a man short for the rest of the match for a 0-0 draw hosted at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
LouCity goalkeeper Kyle Morton finished with five saves for a clean sheet as the visitors managed to maintain just 43.8% of possession. LouCity created three shots on goal.
"There were so many positives to take from tonight, and when I spoke to the players, I said, ‘We’ll talk about the first half on Monday, because I want you guys to feel what you’ve just done. I want us to put that focus on that second half as we walk out of the stadium,'" LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "It takes a lot of work, a lot of desire, a lot of heart, a lot of fight to do what those boys just did. I sit here feeling extremely proud to be their coach."
