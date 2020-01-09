LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A new $65 million stadium, the challenge of reaching a fourth consecutive United Soccer League Championship — and avenging a 3-1 defeat.
There's plenty to look forward to when Louisville City FC takes the pitch for its 2020 season, beginning with the release of the team's full schedule Thursday. The Boys in Purple will kick off the 2020 campaign in March with a four-game road trip before their much-anticipated home opener on April 11 against Birmingham Legion. The inaugural game at Lynn Family Stadium will begin at 7 p.m. and be televised on ESPN News.
“The opening of Lynn Family Stadium will be an incredible moment in our history as a club and community,” coach John Hackworth said in a news release from the club. “We expect the fans to be at full voice and the atmosphere to be amazing that night.”
Lou City will host 17 matches at Lynn Family Stadium during the regular season. Other highlights of the 2020 schedule include a road matchup with Indy Eleven — a rematch of the 2019 Eastern Conference Final — at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
“It’s a difficult schedule due to our start on the road in addition to playing some of the top teams early in the schedule,” Hackworth said in the news release. “The schedule gets more balanced in the summer, but then we have a couple of mid-week games with three games in eight days later in the schedule. It’s a tough schedule, but we are looking forward to the challenge.”
Check out the 2020 schedule below (home games in bold):
March
- Saturday, March 7 at North Carolina
- Sunday, March 15 at Atlanta United 2
- Saturday, March 21 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds
April
- Saturday, April 4 at Indy Eleven
- Saturday, April 11 vs. Birmingham Legion
- Friday, April 17 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Sunday, April 26 vs. New York Red Bulls II
- Wednesday, April 29 at Philadelphia Union II
May
- Saturday, May 9 vs. Loudoun United
- Saturday, May 16 at Hartford Athletic
- Saturday, May 23 vs. Miami
- Saturday, May 30 vs. Charleston Battery
June
- Sunday, June 7 at Sporting Kansas City II
- Saturday, June 13 at Saint Louis
- Saturday, June 20 vs. Indy Eleven
- Saturday, June 27 vs. Philadelphia Union II
July
- Wednesday, July 1 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- Friday, July 10 at New York Red Bulls II
- Saturday, July 18 vs. Atlanta United II
- Saturday, July 25 at Charleston Battery
August
- Saturday, Aug. 1 vs. Sporting Kansas City II
- Saturday, Aug. 8 vs. Saint Louis
- Saturday, Aug. 15 at Charlotte
- Wednesday, Aug. 19 vs. Memphis 901
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 at Miami
- Saturday, Aug. 29 at Tampa Bay Rowdies
September
- Friday, Sept. 4 vs. Hartford Athletic
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 at Saint Louis
- Saturday, Sept. 12 vs. Indy Eleven
- Saturday, Sept. 19 at Loudoun United
- Saturday, Sept. 26 at Birmingham Legion
October
- Saturday, Oct. 3 vs. Charlotte Independence
- Saturday, Oct. 10 at Memphis 901
- Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. North Carolina
Related Stories:
- LouCity FC to continue using old logo as season begins
- Louisville City FC releases ticket prices, virtual seat map for Butchertown stadium
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.