LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC returned to USL competition, defeating Atlanta United 2 with a 2-0 victory Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.
After its longest offseason in club history, LouCity opened its 32-game season with a win over a Central Division opponent as Paolo DelPiccolo scored twice and LouCity's defense stymied the visitors' possessions throughout.
LouCity controlled possession early in the match, but couldn't create a strong chance. Corben Bone had a shot saved in the third minute and Niall McCabe sailed a kick wide minutes later.
Atlanta United 2 had a scoring chance as Coleman Gannon took a through ball toward the net, but LouCity goalkeeper Chris Hubbard saved the ensuing shot.
In the 36th minute, Bone had a shot from the right side of the box directed toward the net stopped.
After a scoreless first half in which LouCity outshot Atlanta 8-1, LouCity had an opportunity in the 58th minute. Alexis Souahy headed a cross from Oscar Jimenez over the bar.
A ball off the foot of Jimenez led to a goal in the 69th minute as he delivered a corner kick to DelPiccolo inside the box. DelPiccolo headed in the set piece for LouCity's first goal of the season.
DelPiccolo didn't wait long to score his second goal of the season.
The captain scored in the 87th minute on a cross from George Davis IV.
LouCity hosts Birmingham Legion on May 8.
