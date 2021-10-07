LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville men's basketball team suffered a significant loss this week when it announced that freshman forward Mike James has been lost to the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his left leg win practice on Wednesday.
A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test conducted at Norton Hospital this morning confirmed the injury. He will have surgery on Friday to repair the injury.
"First and foremost, I feel for Mike,"Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "He's a phenomenal young man and was poised to have a stellar freshman season. Secondly, I feel for his teammates, coaches, family and friends that have supported him daily. Lastly, I feel for Louisville fans who will miss seeing a terrific addition to our program. I have no doubt however that Mike will be back better than ever next season."
A 6-6, 195-pound freshman from Orlando, Fla., James averaged 19.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocked shots points per game as a senior last season to lead Oak Ridge High School to a 23-3 record and the state 7A semifinals. The 2020-21 Orlando Sentinel boys basketball player of the year, he was also voted Class 7A Player of the Year in Florida by a panel of coaches and media.
