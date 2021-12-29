LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's men's basketball game with Georgia Tech originally scheduled for Saturday will now be played at 6 p.m. Sunday, the university announced Wednesday.
The Atlantic Coast Conference made four schedule changes Sunday, the most notable of which was postponing Duke's game with Notre Dame amid COVID-19 issues in the Blue Devils' program.
Time changes were also made for Virginia at Syracuse and North Carolina at Boston College.
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech will air on ESPNU.
