LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — After a sluggish first 16 minutes, the University of Louisville men’s basketball team thundered to 18 consecutive points and then held on to defeat Detroit, 73-67, at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday afternoon.
The game was tied at 67 in the final two minutes before U of L guard Noah Locke made a 3-pointer from the right side of the key with 1:17 to play.
Louisville then forced turnovers on the next two Detroit possession. Jarrod West made three free throws to ice the victory for Louisville.
Dre Davis led Louisville with 18 points and 9 rebounds. Locke had 14, making four shots from distance. Malik Williams had 11 points and 9 boards. Detroit was led by guard Antoine Davis, who had 27. He's the son of head coach Mike Davis.
The Cards trailed, 35-31, after Antoine Davis made a jumper with 3:33 left in the first half. Louisville outscored the Titans 11-0 to close the first half and 7-0 to open the second half.
Detroit missed 8 consecutive shots and turned the ball over five times during that 7 1/2-minute period.
The victory improved the Cards’ record to 3-1. They’ll play their next four games away from home, starting with a game Thursday at 9:30 p.m. against unbeaten Mississippi State in The Bahamas.
Louisville’s next home game is Dec. 10 against DePaul, which will be the third game for head coach Chis Mack, who is serving a 6-game suspension.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.