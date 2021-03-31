LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Slugger Field will host 11 scrimmages during the month of April as the official alternate training site of the Cincinnati Reds.
Fans who missed taking in Louisville Bats games after the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to purchase $10 general admission tickets for the scrimmages, which begin at 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, against the Kansas City Royals.
"The team will consist of players within the Reds’ organization who are not currently on Cincinnati’s active 26-man roster," the Bats said in a news release. "This player pool features several of the organization’s top prospects and 40-man roster players."
Check out the scrimmage schedule below:
4/5 - vs. Kansas City Royals (7 p.m.)
4/6 - vs. Royals (7 p.m.)
4/7 - vs. Royals (7 p.m.)
4/8 - vs. Royals (7 p.m.)
4/9 - vs. Royals (3 p.m.)
4/12 - vs. Cleveland Indians (7 p.m.)
4/13 - vs. Indians (7 p.m.)
4/14 - vs. Indians (1 p.m.)
4/24 - vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (7 p.m.)
4/25 - vs. Pirates (7 p.m.)
4/26 - vs. Pirates (1 p.m.)
The scrimmages will be more like spring training games — many of which don't last a full nine innings — than regular-season contests.
"A very limited number of tickets" will be available for each scrimmage, the Bats said. Seating is first come, first serve. To purchase tickets, click here.
Due to the pandemic, masks must be work at all times except while eating or drinking, and certain areas of the ballpark will be inaccessible to fans.
For more information about health and safety guidelines that will be in place at Slugger Field, click here.
The Major League Baseball season begins April 1, and the minor league season begins May 4.
