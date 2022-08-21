LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday's at Camp Taylor Park are filled with guys who are past their prime.
"Everybody out here is anywhere from 70-years or older," said Commissioner of Louisville's senior softball league John McGary. "87 (years old) is the oldest to guy we have out here."
Each week, over 100 athletes, all 70 years old or more, come to Camp Taylor Park to play slow pitch softball.
"You know, the teams are competitive, nobody likes to lose," said McGary. "But if you do, you know, it's just part of part of the game. You'd be back next week."
The league was started in the early 1990s by Al Benninger and has grown to what it is today where numerous teams compete in a 20-game season.
"We started 33 years ago," said Benninger. "We had just four teams show up and the parks department decided to form a fall senior league."
The league attracts sluggers from all backgrounds and ages including 87-year-old Bobby McGee.
"I got to keep moving. I can't sit down and do nothing," said McGee. "It's just a good league for senior citizens. I mean, it's something that I didn't get into till I was over 10 years old, but I'm enjoying every minute."
McGee says the league feels like family.
"In this league. You've got 115 or 120 family members," McGee said. "Everybody's family, you know they've got your back if you if you need anything."
The league is always accepting new members and more information can be found on the Louisville Parks and Recreation website.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.