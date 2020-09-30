LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jared Wolfe has made a slow, mostly steady climb through the minor leagues of professional golf and is now closer than ever to his ultimate goal of playing on the PGA Tour.
Wolfe's one-shot victory Sunday in the Wichita Open was his second of the season on the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, and it felt a little different than his first win in the Bahamas in January.
"The first one's more of an adrenaline rush and (a) shock-and-awe type of deal," Wolfe said. "First time I've ever won on this tour. The second one's a little more of a validation, a little more of a confirmation type thing, and the excitement's there; the adrenaline's there. It's just a different feeling, a little more comfortable feeling, which is nice."
Wolfe, a 32-year-old product of Butler High School and Murray State University, has found that comfort level with his game after toiling for a decade at various professional levels.
Currently fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, Wolfe is in great shape to be one of the top 25 that get bumped up to the PGA Tour next fall. He's also in position for the immediate move up that happens with three wins in a season, or in this case almost two seasons because of the Tour's pandemic shutdown.
Although he knows wins don't come easily.
"In the Bahamas, after that win, everybody kept saying, 'All right, you got your foot in the door. We can get two more wins and get out on the big tour.' I'm like, 'Yeah that's great; it's only taken me 10 years to get one win,'" Wolfe said with a laugh. "We got the second one, and now the goal is still to get that third one and go straight to the PGA Tour the next week."
Wolfe, a husband and the father of a little girl, has two more chances to try and make that happen this season. The first begins Thursday in Savannah, Georgia.
