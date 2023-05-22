LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville men’s basketball coach Kenny Payne added more backcourt punch on Monday when Ty-lar Johnson, a former Memphis commit and a 4-star point guard from the Bronx, announced via Instagram that he will play for the Cardinals next season.
Johnson is the top-rated player in New York by 247Sports, which ranks him the No. 77 overall prospect and No. 12 point guard in the 2023 class.
A slashing scorer who is elusive in the open court and a flashy ballhandler, the 6-foot, 190-pound Johnson played for Our Savior Lutheran High School in the Bronx.
He joins a remade roster in Louisville. Payne’s second Louisville roster will include 9 new additions, including highly touted guards Skyy Clark and Trentyn Flowers, combo guard Tre White of USC, 4-star freshman Kaleb Glenn and 5-star freshman center Dennis Evans.
