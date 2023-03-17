LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Male let a 13-point fourth quarter lead slip away and Elizabethtown's rally came up short as the two remaining area teams were both eliminated in the boys Sweet 16 quarterfinals Friday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The Bulldogs were in control against Frederick Douglas, bidding for their 15th consecutive victory and trying to end the Broncos win streak at 29. They led 54-41 after a Meechie White bucket with 4:23 left, but didn't score again.
Douglas hounded them into turnovers, they missed a few shots and the Broncos started making shots as they scored the last 17 points of the game to win 58-54.
Freshman Cole Edelen led the Bulldogs (26-11) with 17 points and 10 assists. White scored 11. Frederick Douglas (33-2) was 24-of-29 from the free throw line.
Elizabethtown trailed much of the way against Woodford County but scored six straight midway through the 4th quarter to get within two, but they couldn't get even. The Yellow Jackets (22-12) prevailed 59-48. Etown finished 24-10.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.