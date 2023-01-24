LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Male High School wrestling team had some individual talent compete in state championships, but the team itself has never taken part in the state’s dual tournament, team versus team, until this year.
“We are in our 12th year as a program at Male High School. We’re the youngest program here in the school and this year for the first time, we qualified for state duals,” said Male head coach Thomas Noe, who is one of the youngest head coaches in the state.
The 2013 Southern High School grad is proud to get his team to new heights, but he hopes this is just the first step to building something special.
“Yes, we’re very excited about this year but we want to keep building," Noe said. "We want to make this a tradition rather than a treat.”
Male earned a one-seed in Saturday’s tournament at Atherton High School.
For senior Trevor Vilums, it's a feat he never thought he would see while he was part of the team.
“I didn’t think our team would grow in that short of a time. I knew eventually they would but I didn’t think by the time I graduated they would,” Vilums said.
Anja Hamblin, who was accepted to Harvard where she hopes to continue wrestling, is enjoying being part of history at her alma mater.
“It’s like being part of his momentous moment because it’s the first time in history and you’re there for it and it’s on (my) last year, too. If it was just like one year later, (I) wouldn’t have been there for it, which is kind of crazy,” Hamblin said.
“It’s historic. It’s what we kept saying to them going into the week,” said Noe. “Honestly, it’s been the goal all season. We made a team video at the beginning of the year that said ‘what’s the team goal for this year?’ I think 90 percent of the kids said ‘let’s make it to state duals.’”
