LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)- NASCAR won't be returning to Kentucky speedway in 2021.
Multiple reports say that the annual stop in Sparta is off of the schedule after ten Cup Series races dating back to 2011. The Athletic had the story first.
Cole Custer won the race in 2020 which was held without fans.
“Of course, we're disappointed the Bluegrass State is not on NASCAR's schedule for 2021, as the past two decades have been filled with memorable moments that will last a lifetime,” said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager of Kentucky Speedway.
"This has been a tough year for so many, but there are still wild adventures ahead. We will evolve into a multi-use rental complex and also seek additional entrepreneurial prospects. Kentucky Speedway is open for business, and we have the potential to host special events, commercial television production, music festivals, other racing series and stand-alone RV rallies and camping events. Change is sometimes hard, but I’m looking forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead for our facility.”
NASCAR is making the move to respond to criticism of too many long race tracks. Kentucky Speedway's tri-oval is a mile and a half in length. Chicagoland Speedway is another mile and a half race track that is also losing its Cup Series race in 2021.
