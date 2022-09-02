Bats honor Felton Snow.jpeg

The Louisville Bats honored Felton Snow, a former Louisville Negro League baseball player.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-time Negro League All-Star was honored at Slugger Field on Friday night, nearly 50 years after his death.

Felton Snow is a name unknown to many, even to hardcore baseball fans. Before the Louisville Bats game, the team honored his life.

They retired his No. 2 jersey and gave away a trading card commemorating the infielder.

Snow moved to Louisville in 1915 when he was just 10 years old. He later played for teams like the Louisville White Sox and Louisville Black Caps.

When he died in 1974, he was buried in an unmarked grave in Eastern Cemetery.

That changed on Thursday when a monument was unveiled at his grave.

