LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-time Negro League All-Star was honored at Slugger Field on Friday night, nearly 50 years after his death.
Felton Snow is a name unknown to many, even to hardcore baseball fans. Before the Louisville Bats game, the team honored his life.
They retired his No. 2 jersey and gave away a trading card commemorating the infielder.
Snow moved to Louisville in 1915 when he was just 10 years old. He later played for teams like the Louisville White Sox and Louisville Black Caps.
Team photo at Eastern Cemetery
An all-star team photo that Felton Snow played is shown at Eastern Cemetery in Louisville, Ky. on Sept. 1, 2022.
Family of Felton Snow by monument
The family of Felton Snow stands by a monument honoring the Negro League baseball player.
Family of Felton Snow sits together at ceremony
Family of Felton Snow sit at the ceremony honoring the former Negro League baseball player.
Felton Snow monument
Monument for Felton Snow.
Billy Snow holds up proclamation
Billy Snow holds up a mayoral proclamation honoring Felton Snow.
People talk at Eastern Cemetery before ceremony
People speak before a ceremony that honored Felton Snow at Eastern Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2022.
People speak prior to Felton Snow ceremony at Eastern Cemetery
People speak before a ceremony that honored Felton Snow at Eastern Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2022.
People prior to ceremony at Eastern Cemetery
People speak before a ceremony that honored Felton Snow at Eastern Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2022.
Billy Snow speaks at ceremony honoring Felton Snow
Billy Snow speaks at a ceremony honoring Felton Snow at Eastern Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2022.
Larry Lester speaks at ceremony honoring Felton Snow
Larry Lester speaks at a ceremony honoring Felton Snow at Eastern Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2022.
People gather for ceremony at Eastern Cemetery
People gather for a ceremony honoring Felton Snow at Eastern Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2022.
Mayor Greg Fischer speaks at ceremony honoring Felton Snow
Mayor Greg Fischer speaks at a ceremony honoring Felton Snow on Sept. 1, 2022.
Monument unveiled honoring Felton Snow
A monument honoring Felton Snow is unveiled at Eastern Cemetery.
Officials stand by monument honoring Felton Snow
A monument honoring Felton Snow was unveiled at Eastern Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2022.
Greg Galiette speaks at ceremony honoring Felton Snow
Greg Galiette, President of the Louisville Bats, speaks at a ceremony honoring Felton Snow.
Dr. Wayne Tuckson speaks at a ceremony honoring Felton Snow
Dr. Wayne Tuckson speaks at a ceremony honoring Felton Snow was held at Eastern Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2022.
SABR representative speaks at ceremony honoring Felton Snow
Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) representative speaks at a ceremony honoring Felton Snow.
Crowd at Eastern Cemetery honoring Felton Snow
People gather for a ceremony honoring Felton Snow at Eastern Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2022.
When he died in 1974, he was buried in an unmarked grave in Eastern Cemetery.
That changed on Thursday when a monument was unveiled at his grave.
