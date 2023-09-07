WE'RE HEADED TO THE UKG NWSL CHALLENGE CUP FINAL! LET'S GO BIG PURP!!#RacingLou | @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/iTPJN0MOPO— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) September 7, 2023
Kirsten Davis scored the deciding goal for Racing in the 28th minute. The forward intercepted an errant Reign pass and buried the chance to give Louisville an early lead.
"She has been taking on step forward," Björkegren said of the development of Davis. "She has better control over everything: the ball and the target play. She can keep the ball for us much stronger."
That's what we call a 'Pick and Goal' 😉 pic.twitter.com/tYHgdPr9vD— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) September 7, 2023
.@JordynHuitema comes as close as @OLReign have to pull level! 😩 pic.twitter.com/tvjOOs08gL— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) September 7, 2023
Björkegren praised Pikkujämsä for stepping up to play defensive midfield without Jaelin Howell, saying she often acted as a fifth defender in the second half. Racing was able to protect a lead on an even bigger stage in its first-ever win over OL Reign, something it could not do in previous meetings during the regular season.
"It's just belief and belief in one another," Lund said. "We have the talent and we've seen that every day of practice, but we haven't been able to show it late in games.
"And so tonight, it was such an effort of working and fighting for each other in the locker room. We're so close and we've said it a lot, but it doesn't mean anything until you show it on the field.
"So tonight, we kind of just came together. We had those experiences and we didn't want to feel like that again leaving here."
This will be the third cup final in Racing Louisville FC history, but its first in NWSL competition. The last cup it played for was in last year's Women's Cup final, which resulted in a loss to OL Reign. Louisville won the first-ever Women's Cup by beating Bayern Munich in penalty kicks.
That final whistle feeling 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lBUokmMu3n— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) September 7, 2023
"It's been such a ride," Lund, who was the hero in that Women's Cup win, said of the journey to this point. "We've been up and we've been down.
"But I truly believe this is the best team we've ever had. The belief is there. The support that we have is incredible. And we felt that tonight.
"So, just the energy around this club right now is really positive and we hope we can move that to Saturday."