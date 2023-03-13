LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carson Pickett, an All-NWSL defender who came to Racing Louisville FC via trade with North Carolina in late January, has signed a three-year contract to remain in Louisville, the club announced Monday.
Pickett was acquired, along with center back Abby Erceg, in a trade that sent Emily Fox to North Carolina. She was the fourth pick in the 2016 NWSL Draft and is a Best XI selection over the past two seasons. In 2022, she helped helped North Carolina win the NWSL Challenge Cup, and made her US Women's National Team debut in June.
She joins a growing list of key players to sign extended deals with Racing, including goalkeeper Katie Lund and midfielders Savannah DeMelo, Jaelin Howell and Lauren Milliet. Pickett's new contract runs through the 2025 season.
"I am beyond excited to be staying in Louisville for three more years," Pickett said. "This was the easiest decision for me for so many reasons. Not only are the facilities top-class, but you are also treated like a true professional in every aspect. They have put so much effort into building a team and a locker room that value culture, and that's something that's really important to me. This team is special, and the girls feel like my family already. I am looking forward to the future with this club and hopefully bringing NWSL championships home to Louisville."
So happy to have @Cars_Pickett16 running with us! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wO2PijgI8G— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) March 13, 2023
Pickett gained national attention when she became the first player with a limb difference to be selected to the U.S. Women's National Team. Last season, she led the NWSL in assists with six, a year after finishing second in the league with five assists. She has one goal and 16 assists in her NWSL career. Before that, she played for the 2014 NCAA champions at Florida State. Her passing ability and experience will help solidify the club's back line.
"We are so excited to extend Carson’s contract and have her here with us for years to come," Racing Louisville coach Kim Björkegren said. "She has already made a huge impact on our team, and we know she is one of the best players in this league. What’s even better for us is she’s a great personality in the team and her teammates love her. I worked with her for a short time in Cyprus and she made an impression on me then, but now I'm really looking forward to working with her longer."
Louisville will begin its 2023 season on March 26 at Houston, the first of 22 NWSL regular-season games. The club also will play at least 6 games in the NWSL Challenge Cup.
