LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Sophomore center Roosevelt Wheeler has become the latest Louisville player to enter the transfer portal.
In 25 games this past season, Wheeler averaged 1.2 points and 2 rebounds. His season high in points came in a loss to Maryland and his best rebound total was 8 in Louisville’s loss to Bellarmine in the season opener.
Wheeler was a four-star prospect out of high school, but the 6-11 post player did not start a game in two years at Louisville. He joins freshmen Fabio Basili, Devin Ree and Kamari Lands, and senior Sydney Curry, in the outgoing transfer portal for Louisville.
Head coach Kenny Payne, meanwhile, has been busy adding players in the postseason. He has added a commitment from 5-star center Dennis Evans and Illinois transfer Skyy Clark, a former 5-star recruit who originally signed with Kentucky, and Louisville is hopeful on Trentyn Flowers, a 5-star guard in the 2024 class who is scheduled to announce a college decision Friday afternoon.
Others in the fold for next season at Louisville 6-6 forward Kaleb Glenn of La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Ind. (formerly of Male High) and 4-star forward Curtis Glenn of Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Koron Davis, a 6-7 guard from Los Angeles Southwest College, announced his intent to transfer during the season.
