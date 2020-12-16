LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a no-drama kind of morning for the University of Louisville football staff Wednesday, and on national signing day, that’s pretty good news. No surprises and a recruiting class ranked No. 33 in the nation by 247sports, which would put it among the top classes in the program’s history.
Scott Satterfield and his staff signed 21 newcomers, 14 of whom were team captains in high school and 10 of whom are expected to enroll in January and take part in spring practice.
The coach said his program is not in line for a bowl bid, despite several bowl defections in the ACC and projections to the contrary. Louisville Athletics Director Vince Tyra remains in contact with the ACC.
Satterfield, meanwhile, has turned his attention to 2021 and the class he welcomed on Wednesday.
“On signing day, most of the time, there’s a few surprises. But fortunately for us, we really didn’t have any surprises this time,” Satterfield said. “We were able to hit on our targets that we wanted, guys who really wanted to be here. We were done today by 10:30, probably the earliest we’ve ever been done – 13 offensive players, 8 on defense, met a lot of needs.”
The highest-rated signee is four-star safety Benjamin Perry from Country Club Hills, Illinois. He came from a state championship team at Mount Carmel that went 14-0, and he was a second-team all-conference choice with 75 tackles as a senior.
"The relationship we established last spring and summer was as strong as any we've ever had with any class," Satterfield said. "We felt really, really good about this class heading into fall, before even we played any games, and it just strengthened all fall. And with the character these guys have, I think it's exactly what we're looking for."
A look at Louisville’s signing class in bios provided by the university is below.
JAYLIN ALDERMAN, (6-1, 211) LB, Valdosta, Georgia.
Rankings: Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN ... ESPN ranks him as the No. 33 player at his position ... rated as the No. 1283 prospect by 247Sports Composite ... slotted as the No. 57 inside linebacker and the No. 117 in Georgia ...ranked as the No. 65 inside linebacker and the No. 120 prospect in Georgia by 247Sports.
High School: Played outside linebacker and wide receiver for Rush Propst at Valdosta High ... committed to Louisville on 7/13/20 ... selected as the Defensive Player of the Game in a 28-25 win over Warner Robins on Sept. 4 after recording 14 tackles, including seven solo tackles, and two sacks in the victory ... totaled 14 tackles and one sack in a 24-10 loss to Colquitt County ... Both teams were ranked in the MaxPreps top 35 ... chosen as a Class 6-A first team all-state selection ... named Valdosta’s Defensive MVP ... named the top linebacker at the MVP Camps ... named Valdosta Defensive MVP and Class 1-AAAAAA first-team All-State as a junior ... earned all-region accolades and led his team in tackles, plus had five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception ... chose Louisville over offers from Appalachian State, East Carolina, FIU, Charlotte, Akron, Cincinnati, and Middle Tennessee.
CALEB BANKS (6-7, 265) NT, Southfield, Michigan.
Rankings: Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN ... rated as the No. 964 player in the 247Sports Composite (No. 58 WDE, No. 29 Michigan)... ranked as the No. 50 strongside defensive end and the No. 25 in Michigan ... Rivals tabbed him as the No. 27 defensive tackle in the state.
High School: Played nose tackle for Timothy Conley at Southfield AT&T High ... committed to Louisville on 10/31/20 ... teammate of current UofL wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick ... previous commitment to Arizona State ... two-time team captain ... earned all-state and all-conference accolades ... SI All-American 2020 Candidate ... recorded 42 tackles and 12.0 tackles for loss ... registered 3.0 tackles for loss ... chose Louisville over Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Washington State, Marylans, Rutgers, Tennessee and Colorado.
VICTOINE BROWN (6-4, 228) DE, Logansville, Georgia.
Rankings: Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN ... ranked as the No. 493 player in the 247Sports Composite ... slotted as the No. 31 strongside defensive end by 247Sports and the No. 38 athlete in Georgia ... tabbed as the No. 42 player in the state and No. 36 defensive end by Rivals.
High School: Played defensive end for Adam Carter at Grayson High ... committed to Louisville on 3/20/20 ... named first team all-state ... honored as an all-region selection ... totaled 32 tackles and 7.5 sacks during his senior season ... added 7.0 tackles for loss ... credited with 17 quarterback hurries and four pass break-ups ... credited with 19 tackles and 1.0 sacks ... registered 3.0 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hurries . ... named second team all-state as a junior ... chose Louisville over Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Mississippi, Pitt, Purdue, Miami, Arizona State, Boston College, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland and Miami.
DEMETRIUS CANNON (6-3, 206) WR, St. Louis, Missouri.
Rankings: Three-star prospect ... ranked as the No. 617 player in the 247Sports Composite ... slotted as the No. 99 wide receiver and the No. 8 player in Missouri ... three-star recruit by 247Sports ... ranked as the No. 102 wide receiver and the No. 11 player in Missouri ... rated as the No. 5 player in the state of Missouri and the No. 70 receiver nationally by Rivals.
High School: Enrolled at Louisville during the early signing period ... Played for John Randle at Trinity Catholic ... committed to Louisville on 6/22/20 ... named to the preseason All-St. Louis Area team ... selected to the SIAA Top 1000 in Missouri ... recorded 25 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns during his career ... He has averaged 11.2 yards a catch ... ranked as the No. 12 recruit on the St. Louis Post Dispatch Super 30 ... lost 31-6 to MICDS in the Missouri playoffs ... suffered a serious leg injury as a freshman ... chose Louisville over Arkansas, Illinois, Penn State, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Tennessee, Toledo, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.
RANCE CONNER (5-10, 178) CB, Miami, Florida.
Rankings: Three-star prospect ... ranked as the No. 900 player in the 247Sports Composite ... tabbed the No. 80 cornerback and the No. 116 player in Florida ... ranked as the No. 122 cornerback and the No. 173 prospect coming out of Florida by Rivals.
High School: Committed to Louisville on 5/22/20 ... two time team captain ... played for Gerald Cox at Booker T. Washington High ... earned all-conference accolades ... totaled 37 tackles and seven intercep-tions, with one pick-six as a junior ... garnered All-Dade County honors and helped Booker T. Washing-ton to the Class 4-A state title ... had an interception but Booker T. Washington lost 28-12 to Miami Co-lumbus ... had two pass breakups in a 20-14 loss to North Miami Beach ... chose Louisville over Coastal Carolina, Florida, FIU, Florida State, Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina, USF and Syracuse.
TREVION COOLEY (5-10, 200) RB, Knightdale, North Carolina.
Rankings: Consensus three-star prospect ... ranked as the No. 361 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings ... slated as the No. 17 running back and the No. 20 in North Carolina ... four-star prospect by 247Sports ... slotted as the No. 132 player by 247Sports ... ranked as the No. 7 running back and the No. 9 player in North Carolina ... ranked by Rivals as the No. 36 player in the state ... rated as the No. 42 prospect in school history.
High School: Committed to Louisville on 6/8/20 ... played for Anthony Timmons at Knightdale High ... enrolled at Louisville during the early signing period ... senior season was moved to the spring .. one of the highest-ranked prospects in the class ... skipped final season to enroll at Louisville ... rushed 98 times for 959 yards and 14 touchdowns in seven games as a junior ... carried 125 times for 931 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore season ... chose Louisville over Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Duke, Florida, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State, NC State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
RYHEEM CRAIG (6-3, 210) DE, Taylorsville, North Carolina.
Rankings: Three-star prospect ... ranked as the No. 1486 player in the 247Sports Composite ... rated the No. 82 weakside defensive end and the No. 61 in North Carolina ... checked in as the No. 72 weakside defensive end and the No. 59 prospect in North Carolina by Rivals.
High School: Played for Butch Carter at Alexander Central ... committed to Louisville on 5/14/20 ... has the position flexibility to play defensive end or outside linebacker ... recorded 89 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks in earning All-Northwestern 3-A/4-A Conference first-team honors as a junior ...also a standout on the track and field team ... chose Louisville over Boston College, Appalachian State, Illinois, Minnesota, NC State, Maryland, Syracuse, Tennessee and Western Kentucky.
DERRICK EDWARDS III (5-10, 169) CB, Miami, Florida.
Rankings: Three-star prospect ... ranked as the No. 1124 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings ... No. 99 rated player at cornerback and No. 142 in the state of Florida ... ranked as the No. 91 cornerback in the nation by 247Sports and the No. 112 prospect in Florida.
High School: Played cornerback and wide receiver for Mike Manasco at Space Coast for his senior sea-son after opening his scholastic career at Palmetto High ... committed to Louisville on 6/22/20 ... two-time team captain ... ended his career with 101 total tackles and five interceptions ... recovered and forced four fumbles, returning one for a touchdown ... totaled four receiving touchdowns ... two-time second team All-Dade selection ... scored three times on offense and getting a 25-yard scoop and score on defense in a 47-7 win over Cocoa Beach ... forced fumble and returned it 65 yards for a TD as Space Coast beat Titusville 28-15 ... picked off five passes for a Miami Palmetto squad that went 10-2 and won a district title as a junior ... chose Louisville over Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Baylor, West Virginia and Syracuse.
ASHTON GILLOTTE (6-2, 212) DE, Boca Raton, Florida.
Rankings: Three-star prospect by 247Sports ... slotted as the No. 1267 prospect in the 247Sports Composite ... ranked as the No. 72 weakside defensive end and the No. 165 in Florida ... rated the No. 63 weakside defensive end and the No. 125 player in Florida by 247Sports ... two-star prospect by Rivals.com.
High School: Played for David Angell at Boca Raton ... committed to Louisville on 5/17/20 ... ranked sixth in the ESPN Top 63 ... named all-county in 2019 ... selected to New Era Prep Top athlete in the class of 2021 and top defensive end ... two-time team captain ... four-year starter ... played both defensive end and tight end during his scholastic career ... credited with 128 tackles during his career ... guided Boca Raton to the state championship game ... credited with five sacks, blocked a field goal and scored a touchdown in the state semifinal win ... registered 72 solo tackles, 21 sacks and seven forced fumbles ... recorded 12 tackles as Boca Raton started the season off with a 20-7 win over Boynton Beach ... registered two sacks and scored a touchdown in a 42-2 win over Olympic Heights ... totaled 87 tackles and 16 sacks as a junior ... recorded a safety and caused three fumbles ... blocked field goal and had five pass break-ups ... scored four offensive touchdowns ... participated in weightlifting and one season throwing the shot put on the track and field team ... went to the state championship in weightlifting and was ranked 21st in the Southeast region for CrossFit ... ranked eighth in Boca High rankings for the shot put ... chose Louisville over Duke, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Kansas, Maryland, Pitt, USF, Syracuse, Tulane, UCF, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
MICHAEL GONZALEZ (6-4, 291) OL, Indian Trail, North Carolina.
Rankings: Rated the No. 719 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings ... ranked as the No. 37 offensive guard and the No. 38 player in North Carolina ... three-star 247Sports prospect ... slotted as the No. 53 offensive guard and the No. 56 North Carolina prospect.
High School: Played for Drew Hackett at Sun Valley High ... committed to Louisville on 6/18/20 ... outstanding student ... one of the top offensive linemen in the Charlotte Metro area ... selected to the first team All-Union County team ... voted to the first team All-Observer squad as a junior ... named to the WSOCTVSports Big 22 Players to Watch ... selected to the second team MaxPreps All-State squad ... attended the 2019 Rivals camp in Charlotte ... chose Louisville over Kansas State, Duke, Maryland, Mis-souri, NC State, Wake Forest, Penn State, Florida, Syracuse, Kentucky and Virginia Tech.
AARON GUNN (6-4, 305) OL, Newcastle, Pennsylvania.
Rankings: Slotted as the No. 782 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings ... checked in as the No. 39 offensive guard and the No. 20 prospect in Pennsylvania ... rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports ... tabbed the No. 42 offensive guard and the No. 23 prospect in Pennsylvania ... three-star Rivals.com prospect ... slated the No. 59 offensive guard nationally and the No. 13 player in the state.
High School: Played for Stacy Robinson at Union Area High ... committed to Louisville on 3/17/20 ... two-time all-state selection ... voted all-conference on three different occasions ... credited with 82 career tackles ... totaled 33 sacks and 42 tackles for loss during his career ... forced five fumbles ... recorded 43 tackles and eight sacks as a senior ... earned first team all-state honors ... voted first team all-conference ... earned the Bill Fralic Award, which is given to the best lineman in the WPIAL ... also lettered in basketball and track ... chose Louisville over Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
JACKSON HAMILTON (6-0, 202) LB, Woodstock, Georgia.
Rankings: Ranked as the No. 858 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings ... slotted as the No. 38 inside linebacker and the No. 74 player in Georgia ... three-star 247Sports prospect ... rated the No. 45 inside linebacker and the No. 96 player in Georgia ... rated by Rivals as the No. 47 defensive end and the No. 58 player in the state of Georgia.
High School: Played for Tim McFarlin at Blessed Trinity Catholic ... committed to Louisville on 6/23/20 ... three-time state champion ... named first team all-region ... 4-A state champion ... named 5-A pre-season all-state honoree ... played multiple positions for his high school team last season but will be a linebacker at the next level ... beat Chapel Hill 49-14 in the first round of the Class 5-A playoffs ... named to the 2021 national linebacker watch list ... he chose Louisville over Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Houston, Florida State, Georgia, Virginia, Arkansas, Virginia, Boston College, Penn State and Illinois.
AHMARI HUGGINS-BRUCE (5-10, 159) WR, Dillon, South Carolina.
Rankings: Ranked as a three-star prospect by all the major recruiting outlets ... tabbed No. 596 in the 247Sports Composite rankings ... slotted as the No. 95 wide receiver and the No. 6 player in South Carolina ... ranked as the No. 149 wide receiver nationally and the No. 14 prospect in South Carolina ... rated the second-best player in the state by Rivals.
High School: Played wide receiver at Dillon High for Jackie Hayes ... committed to Louisville on 7/2/20 ... invited to the 2021 Epic 84 Senior game ... voted one of the top players in South Carolina ... has been clocked at 4.4 in the 40-yard dash ... concluded his career with 102 receptions for 1,927 yards and 23 touchdowns ... averaged 18.9 yards a reception ... recorded a career long 97-yard reception as a junior ... scored on an 87-yard kickoff return ... helped Dillon to a 12-2 record and a South Carolina 3AAA state runner-up finish in the state playoffs ... recorded 50 receptions for 997 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019 ...scored two touchdown in a win over Marlboro County ... totaled 52 catches for 930 yards and 11 scores ... scored on a 99-yard touchdown pass in the state title game as a freshman in North Carolina ... chose Louisville over Boston College, Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas State. NC State, Michigan State, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Minnesota, South Carolina and West Virginia.
T.J. LEWIS (6-3, 170) QB, Brunswick, Georgia.
Rankings: Ranked as the No. 1,013 prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 34 du-al-threat quarterback ... three-star prospect ... rated as the No. 49 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 132 prospect in Georgia.
High School: Played for Rocky Hidalgo at Glynn Academy ... committed to the Cardinals on 8/1/20 ... three-time team captain ... led Glynn Academy to an 8-4 record ... named Class 6-A, Region 2 Player of the Year after his stellar senior season ... finished his season with 1,850 yards of total offense and he accounted for 21 touchdowns ... named player of the game five times during the season ... passed for 1,198 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 652 yards and six more touchdowns ... ended his career with more than 4,000 yards of total offense in three seasons ... attempted only 56 passes in 11 games as a junior ... rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns as a junior ... threw for 366 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, while rushing for 254 yards and four touchdowns in six games ... also participated in basketball and chose Louisville over Central Florida, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Coastal Carolina, Boston College, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
VIC MULLEN (6-6, 249) TE, Ottawa, Illinois.
Rankings: Ranked as a three-star prospect by recruiting outlets ... rated as No. 788 player in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 39 tight end and the No. 21 player in Illinois ... ranked as the No. 52 tight end and the No. 26 prospect in Illinois by 247Sports.
High School: Four-year letterwinner at Marquette High for Tom Jobst ... committed to Louisville on 5/5/20 ... two-year starter ... senior season canceled due to virus concerns ... averaged 22.0 yards per catch and registered four touchdowns ... also played basketball and baseball ... earned first team all-area honors as a junior ... selected first team all-conference ... named to the National Honor Society ... chose Louisville over Appalachian State, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Syracuse, UCF and Wisconsin.
BRALYN OLIVER (6-2, 192) S, Anderson, South Carolina
Rankings: Listed as the No. 28 safety by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ... checks in as the No. 29 overall target in North Carolina ... three-star Rivals.com prospect ... rated the No. 39 safety and the No. 20 prospect in the state of South Carolina.
High School: Played for Matt Jenkins at Hough High ... North Carolina moved high school football to the spring ... former commitment to Georgia ... committed to Louisville on 4/24/20 ... chose Louisville over Arkansas, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia.
CHRISTIAN PEDERSEN (6-3, 230) TE, Burlingame, California.
Rankings: Three-star prospect by all the major recruiting outlets ... tabbed the No. 1027 player in the 247Sports Composite ... slated as the No. 54 tight end and the No. 85 in California ... 247Sports ranks him as the No. 43 tight end and the No. 71 prospect in California ... ranked as the 28th-best tight end and the 79th player in California by ESPN.
High School: Played both tight end and defensive end at Junipero Serra for Patrick Walsh ... committed to Louisville on 7/19/20 ... senior season was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns ... didn’t drop a pass during his senior season ... was a part of the Padres CIF-CCS Division I title team and the Northern California 1A title squad ... caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown as a junior ... KT Prep Freshman of the year ... chose Louisville over Army, Boise State, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Wyoming, Virginia and Utah State.
BENJAMIN PERRY (6-2, 170) S, Country Club Hills, Illinois.
Rankings: Highly-rated prospect ... four-star athlete by 247Sports ... ranked as the No. 354 prospect in the 247Sports Composite ... rated the No. 25 safety and the No. 7 prospect in Illinois ... ranked as the No. 9 safety and the No. 2 player in Illinois ... three-star athlete and the No. 21 player in Illinois by Rivals.com ... rated as the No. 39 best prospect in school history.
High School: Played for Jordan Lynch at Mount Carmel High ... committed to Louisville on 5/10/20 ... guided Mount Carmel to the CCL championship ... team finished 14-0 and was crowned Illinois state champions ... earned second team all-conference accolades ... finished with 75 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks from his safety position ... credited with two forced fumbles ... set a school mark with nine interceptions, including 79 yards in return yardage ... led the state in interceptions ... blocked one kick ... also participated in basketball, track and volleyball ... outstanding student ... chose Louisville over offers from Colorado, Oregon, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue and West Virginia.
T.J. QUINN (5-11, 205) S, Valdosta, Georgia.
Rankings: Rated as the No. 984 prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings ... tabbed the No. 75 safety and No. 85 in the state of Georgia ... three-star 247Sports prospect ... rated the No. 98 Safety and No. 93 in Georgia ... rated a three-star prospect by Rivals ... ranked as the No. 75 player in the state of Georgia.
High School: Played for Jamey DuBose at Lowndes High ... named to the first team all-region squad at safety ... committed to the Cardinals on 6/18/20 ... received over 30 scholarship offers ... defeated North Cobb 21-12 in the third round of the state playoffs ... recorded nine tackles versus Lee County ... added four tackles and an intercetpion in a week one win over Archer ... was named the Player of the Week in the Region for a top performance in a win over Tift ... credited with nine tackles in a nationally televised game on ESPN2 versus Valdosta ... recorded 51 tackles and 1.0 sack as a junior ... earned all-region accolades after helping Lowndes to 14 wins and an appearance in the 7A state title contest ... chose Louisville over Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Air Force and Appalachian State ... son of former UofL player Terry Quinn, who played running back and defensive back for the Cardinals from 1991-94.
RJ SORENSEN (6-3, 242) DE, Boynton Beach, Florida.
Rankings: Consensus three-star prospect ... ranked as the No. 1123 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings ... rated the No. 67 strongside defensive end and the No. 145 player in Florida ... rated the No. 70 end and No. 132 prospect in Florida by 247Sports.
High School: Played for Roger Harriott at University School before transferring to St. Thomas Aquinas, a powerhouse program in South Florida ... committed to Louisville on 5/19/20 ... season was delayed until Oct. 16 ... opened the season with three tackles in a win over Tru Prep Academy ... credited with four tackles in a 45-0 win over Manatee in the third round of the Class 7-A state playoffs ... former Nebraska commit who picked the Cardinals over Georgia Tech, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Syracuse ... picked up double-digit scholarship offers.
KANI WALKER (6-1, 175) CB, Suwanee, Georgia.
Rankings: Ranked as the No. 833 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings ... tabbed as the No. 70 cornerback and the No. 72 prospect in Georgia ... ranked as a three-star by 247Sports ... slotted as the No. 73 cornerback and the No. 64 prospect in Georgia ... rated a three-star prospect by Rivals ... checked in as the No. 64 cornerback and the No. 71 player in the state.
High School: Played for Johnny White at Douglas County ... made a commitment to Boston College in late March, only to de-commit from the Eagles one month later ... committed to Louisville on 6/17/20 ... ended up with 20 scholarship offers ... two-time team captain ... earned honorable mention all-state honors ... recorded four interceptions ... registered seven pass break-ups and a pair of forced fumbles ... picked Louisville over Maryland, N.C. State, Arkansas, Boston College.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.