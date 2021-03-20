SEYMOUR, In. (WDRB) -- Silver Creek High School will finally get a chance to notch another 3A championship after the COVID-19 shutdown cost them a shot last year.
The 2019 3A champions beat Guerin Catholic 54-46 Saturday in Seymour and earns a spot in the 2021 title game in Indianapolis April 3.
"I feel like I'm dreaming," said Silver Creek head coach Brandon Hoffman after Saturday's win. "I'm just so blessed to coach this group. For three years now we've had a core group here. There's been a lot of pressure on them and a lot of expectations and they've taken on all-comers."
Seniors Trey Kaufman-Renn and Kooper Jacobi both scored 15 points in the winning effort.
"You know it's great, but I'm looking for one more," Kaufman-Mann said. "I'm looking for the big one at Banker's Life."
The Dragons got that big one in Indianapolis in 2019. Maybe experience will help.
"We have been there, so it's awesome that we have the experience with the rims, but we're going to act like it's a new game and play as hard as we can," Jacobi said.
Silver Creek (24-4) is set to face Leo High School (24-4) in the April 3rd 3A Final.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.