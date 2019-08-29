LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The fans have spoken, and we have our first Best Play of the Week winner of the 2019 high school football season.
Week 1's winner is St. Xavier's Mekhi Smith, who was on the receiving end of a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Doug Bodhaine during the Tigers' 38-7 victory over Desales.
Smith's touchdown catch beat out a game-winning punt return for a touchdown from Silver Creek's Easton Messer for this week's top spot. Check out how the votes broke down in last week's poll.
Best Plays of the Week — Week 1
Stay tuned for our Week 2 contenders and another edition of First Down Friday.
Related Stories:
- CRAWFORD | St. X cranks up offense early, stops DeSales bid for repeat upset
- Best Plays of the Week — Week 1
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.