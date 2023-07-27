LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Tuesday night was Easy Street for The Ville during their introduction to The Basketball Tournament competition at Freedom Hall.
Thursday night was a grind over gravel and potholes.
Two nights after they won their opener by 24 points, The Ville trailed for most of the first three quarters (and by as many as 8 points) before they stormed through the fourth quarter to defeat the Jackson (Tenn.) Underdawgs, 79-74 in front of a crowd of nearly 4,800.
A free throw by Russ Smith ended it by pushing The Ville to the target score of 79 required by the Elam Ending. The free throw ended a string of four straight misses by The Ville that would have ended the game. They led 71-62 when the target score was set.
"I wanted the game to end on a field goal so I missed (the first one)," Smith said, with a smile.
Four players scored in double figures for The Ville — Smith (20 points), Omar Prewitt, Nick Mayo (11) and Chane Behanan (12).
Former Card Chris Jones put on the show for Jackson. He finished with 25 points, draining three three-point field goals in the first quarter while enjoying spirited trash talk with Montrezl Harrell, Jordan Nwora, David Johnson and others sitting in the front row.
The win put The Ville into a third-round game Saturday at noon in Freedom Hall against The Gutter Cats.
The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament with $1 million winner-take-all prize to the winner. The Ville needs four more wins for the title.
