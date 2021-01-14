LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after longtime head football coach Bob Beatty announced his retirement, the Trinity Shamrocks announced his successor.
Defensive coordinator Jay Cobb was introduced Thursday as the new head coach of the Shamrocks. Cobb has been Trinity’s defensive coordinator since 2014 and was head coach at five other Kentucky high schools, most recently at Campbellsville High School from 2010-11.
“It’s been a journey coaching. I’ve coached in some tough places,” Cobb said during his news conference Thursday at Trinity. “This is a destination, and I do not take that for granted, and they will not regret the day that they hired me.”
Cobb’s defense has ranked first in 6A in points allowed in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Now, he steps up to oversee the entire Trinity football program.
“Trinity football is in a good place," Trinity Athletic Director Rob Saxton said. "The right person is already on staff. The right person is already a Trinity guy, and that right person is Jay Cobb."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.