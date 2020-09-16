LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will meet the Sept. 16 deadline to respond to the NCAA's Notice of Allegations, WDRB Sports confirmed Wednesday.
U of L was served the notice back in May. At the time, the school had 90 days to respond but was granted a 45-day extension in July.
The NCAA now has 60 days to respond to U of L's response.
Louisville has not made a decision on whether it prefers to have its case heard by the traditional NCAA Committe on Infractions or go the route of the new Accountability Resolution Process. That decision won't be made this week and the NCAA makes the final determination anyway.
The allegations stem from alleged infractions during the much-publicized college basketball “pay-for-play” scandal.
Louisville faces one Level I allegation, the most serious the NCAA can hand down, and three Level II violations — one of those against former head coach Rick Pitino — for its role in the recruitment of Brian Bowen, who was promised $200,000 by Adidas officials if he would attend Louisville.
WDRB Sports received a response to an Open Record Request on Wednesday morning stating that nothing had been submitted to the NCAA at that point. However, a university spokesman did confirm the school would turn in the response by end of day.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.