LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets go on sale Monday for the University of Louisville's men's basketball team annual Red and White intrasquad scrimmage.
This year's scrimmage will take place at Sunday, Oct. 23 at the KFC! Yum Center at 3 p.m. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and can be purchased here.
For the first time, season ticket holders can get complimentary tickets to the Red and White Scrimmage, while tickets are $10 each for lower level seats for the general public.
The scrimmage takes place on U of L's Homecoming Weekend, which also includes Louisville Live and the football team's home game against Pitt on Oct. 22.
UofL men's basketball will play 19 home games at the KFC Yum! Center this upcoming season, including an opening exhibition against Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 30 and the regular season opener against Bellarmine on Nov. 9.
Louisville will be guided in 2022-23 by first-year head coach Kenny Payne, a veteran college and NBA coach with 17 years of coaching experience and a former Cardinal Basketball great and national champion (1,083 career points from 1985-89).
Click here to see the team's full 2022-23 schedule.
