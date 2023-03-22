Vito Tisdale

Kentucky safety Vito Tisdale (7) plays against Vanderbilt during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov.13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior defensive back for University of Kentucky football has been dismissed from the team, according to a report by LEX18.

Vito Tisdale, a Bowling Green native, was dismissed from the team for a "violation of team rules." 

Tisdale didn't play during his junior season because of an ACL injury. He played nine games as a sophomore and 10 games as a freshman.

