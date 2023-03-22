LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior defensive back for University of Kentucky football has been dismissed from the team, according to a report by LEX18.
Vito Tisdale, a Bowling Green native, was dismissed from the team for a "violation of team rules."
Roster update: Vito Tisdale has been dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules. We have no additional comment on the matter.— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 21, 2023
Tisdale didn't play during his junior season because of an ACL injury. He played nine games as a sophomore and 10 games as a freshman.
