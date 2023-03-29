LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky football will hold an open spring practice at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the Joe Craft Football Training Center.
The practice is free and open to the public, and free parking will be available at the blue lot at Kroger Field.
The schedule has been set for our open spring practice on Saturday, April 1.We'll be on the practice fields at Joe Craft Football Training Center at 11:45 a.m. ET, with gates opening at 11:15 a.m. Admission is free. Free parking in the blue lot. https://t.co/zIJVKhcSC3— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 28, 2023
Fans will be asked to stand behind the rope line on the practice field, and UK’s ticket sales staff will be on hand during the practice to discuss ticket packages for the 2023 season.
Gates open at 11:15 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.